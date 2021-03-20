Dotse Stratton

A private family memorial service for Dotse Mae Stratton will be held with in-person attendance limited to immediate family. Extended family and friends are invited to watch it live streamed at 11 a.m. Tuesday. For information on how to access the live stream, go to the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove website.
Mrs. Stratton, a beloved wife, mother, and Nana, died March 10, 2021.
She was born May 15, 1934, in Des Arc, Arkansas.
She graduated from high school in Augusta, Arkansas, and attended Ouachita Baptist University. At Ouachita, she met and fell in love with Jerry Robert Stratton. They married on August 12, 1954.
After Jerry’s commissioning in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant, they shared 30 years of military service. At each military assignment, Dotse built loving support for Jerry and her family by investing in their church and the broader military family community.
She enjoyed working in ladies’ clothing retail, eventually serving in a managerial role.
Following Jerry’s military retirement in 1984, their years serving together in church ministry brought great joy and fulfillment, including their time at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove, Tri-Rivers Baptist Area, Adamsville Baptist Church, and Buchanan West Baptist Church.
Dotse reflected the role of a true partner in life to Jerry.
Dotse was so beloved by her children and grandchildren, always involved in the big and small aspects of their lives. She was steadfast and constant, invested in what was most important to her: faith and family.
She loved her family through the details; nothing was too small or too insignificant.
Where Dotse was, there was home.
She embodied graceful hospitality with intention and love; her presence and care are a legacy for what it means to be at home and to be at peace.
Now, her family finds comfort in knowing she is finally at home with her Lord and at peace.
Dotse was preceded in death by her parents, Lynville and Lottia Benson; and her siblings, Claudean Benson, Lindal Lou Bridenbaugh, Glindal Sue Green, and Edward Allen Benson.
Her legacy will forever be cherished in the lives of her family.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Jerry Stratton; daughter, Laura Nolen and son, Larry Stratton; son-in-law Michael Nolen and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Stratton; grandchildren, Elizabeth Griffin, Emily Reis, Erin Nolen, Beth Gibson, Chris Stratton, and Courtney Smith; grandsons-in-law, Aaron Griffin, William (Billy) Reis, Brian Gibson, and Kris Smith; five great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, J. W. Green, Jr. and David Stratton; sisters-in-law Deanna Stratton and Eyvonne Benson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude for the loving and supportive care provided by the staff of Stoney Brook of Copperas Cove and Heart of Texas Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.