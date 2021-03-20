Funeral services for Douglas Elias Lape, 71, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. April 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lape died March 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 14, 1949, in Inarajan, Guam.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. April 5 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.