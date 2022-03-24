Memorial services for retired Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Lee Morris, 90, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A graveside service will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Morris died Feb. 20, 2022.
Mr. Morris retired from the U.S. Army as a combat-decorated command sergeant major in the summer of 1980, having served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Douglas’s life and love of service to his country was unmatched; surpassed only by his love for his wife and family.
He married JoRene Schneider, his wife of 64 years, in 1956, and together they traveled the globe on many an adventure. They finally moved to Killeen in 1973, whereupon “Granny” and “Papa” settled down and raised their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, though they never lost their love of adventure and continued to travel in the company of their family and friends.
After his retirement from the U.S. Army, Douglas remained dedicated to his community. He worked as a sales representative at Ham & McCreight Supply for nearly two decades and worked with the Killeen Police Department in many of their citizen-based programs throughout the years.
Douglas loved Texas, old country music, westerns, and, of course, “The Duke” himself, John Wayne. On most any given Saturday evening, you could find Douglas with his family surrounding him, watching old westerns, listening to polka, country or bluegrass, singing along from his recliner.
Mr. Morris is preceded in death by his mother, Iva Lee Baker; his father, Fluker Burk Morris; his brothers, Thomas Reagan Morris and Joseph Edward Morris; and his sister, Barbara Ann Morris.
He is survived by his sons, Wayne Morris and Jeanne Portch of Richland, Washington, Donald and Lisa Morris of Keller, and Gregory and Lucy Morris of Ft. Worth; his grandchildren, Victoria and Jarrett Sheedy of Ft. Worth, John and Amy Morris of Winchester, Va., and Michele and Matt Skladzien of Ft. Worth, and Alex, Anjelina, and Brandon Dunning of Ft. Worth; and his great-grandchildren, Gwenivere and Tristan Morris.
Attendance at the services is welcomed, and flowers and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.