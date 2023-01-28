Doyle Walker

Services for Doyle Rex Walker, 87, of Lampasas, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Street Church of Christ in Lampasas, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Walker died Jan. 26, 2023, at Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Newlin, Texas, to Dee Thomas Walker and Janice Olean Rawls.
Doyle grew up in Estelline, Texas, and graduated from Estelline High School in 1955. After high school, he attended West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education.
He began coaching and teaching for Killeen ISD in 1959. In 1965, he began working with Morale Sports at Fort Hood as a civil servant and spent most of his years as Director of Morale Sports. During this time, he received many Presidential Awards for Excellence.
He was a faithful member of the 2nd Street Church of Christ in Killeen for many years and enjoyed being a Bible Class teacher.
Doyle married Barbara Smith in 1955 in Estelline and they were happily married for 67 years. They enjoyed spending time with family and planting gardens on their land in Lampasas.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, D.T. and Olean Walker; his brothers, J.T. Walker, Garland Walker; and sister, Billie Vaughan.
Doyle is survived by his spouse, Barbara Walker of Lampasas; his son, Greg Walker of Lampasas; his daughter, Kim Chapman and her husband, Gary of Haslet, Texas; his grandchildren, Hailee Walker, Ashlee Eskola, Katie Shannon, Madeline Miller, and Morgan King; great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Kolvin, Josslyn, Oliver, Violet, and Abigail; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel in Lampasas.
