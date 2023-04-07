Graveside services for Doyle Wells, 84, of Belton, will be held at 2 p.m. today at McDowell Cemetery in Belton with Chaplain Dave Howard officiating.
Mr. Wells died April 6, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 27, 1938, in Leander, the son of A.J. and Lizzie Belle (Brazzil) Wells.
He married Linda Ross on Feb. 14, 1973, at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove. He worked for Sprint for 44 years, retiring in 2001.
Mr. Wells was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Rodney Wells; and one great-granddaughter, Natalee Nicole Griffith.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Wells; two sons, Steven Wells of Cedar Park, and Wade Wells and wife Catalina of Round Rock; one daughter, Becky Vance and husband Carol of Belton; three brothers, Nathan Wells and wife Loreta of Killeen, D. Jack Wells and wife Linda of Salado, and Danny Wells and wife Carol of Decatur; four grandchildren, Jessica Sackreiter of Long Island, New York, Jennifer Jordan of Temple, Justin Vance of New York, New York, and Aron C. Wells of Austin; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests memorials be made to the charity of your choice.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
