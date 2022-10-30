Dr. Eddie Ray Dunn
Dr. Eddie Ray Dunn, 69, of Tyler, Texas, a rare and noble man, passed away on October 7 th in the company of adoring family and dear friends.
Eddie was born in September 1953 to JW Howard and Shirley (Williams) Dunn in Centerville, Tennessee. After graduating from Killeen High School in 1971, he studied at Lake Forest College in Illinois, where he earned his first of three degrees. After graduation, he took his first job at Nolan Junior High School in Killeen, Texas, where he began a purpose-driven and exceptionally honorable 42-year career in education by teaching history, his favorite subject of study, and coaching several sports for the benefit of the children.
In 1976, he met and wed his lifelong sweetheart, Marilyn Sue Moore. They went on to have two children, Tyler and Jacey, and the four of them adventured across the Lone Star State during his career. Eddie eventually earned his Masters of Education from Texas A&M University and his Doctorate of Education from Baylor University. He held teaching and coaching positions at Ellison High School, West Sabine High School, Canyon High School, Yoe High School, and Clifton High School. Eddie eventually transitioned into administration serving as principal at Bonham Middle School, Cameron Middle School, and Seminole High School. He also served as superintendent of Troup Independent School District, Jasper Independent School District and Ennis Independent School District where he retired.
After a brief retirement, he was recruited to join Central Texas Christian School. Anticipating their first grandchild, Eddie and Marilyn moved to Tyler, Texas, to be closer to their children. He spent the final years of his career at Hogg Middle School and Early College High School within the Tyler Independent School District, which he noted was some of his most rewarding work.
Eddie Dunn lived a studious life of continuous learning and contemplative reading. A passionate writer, he penned multiple songs and several books of fiction.
Ever generous of heart, humble of spirit, curious of mind, and strong in his faith, he lived every day as the most loving brother, father, Bapa, and husband. Eddie was predeceased by his mother, father, sister-in-law, Jennifer, and niece. He is survived by his wife Marilyn; his son, Tyler, married to Casey Dunn, and their son, Theodore; and his daughter, Jacey, married to Jason Dowdy, and their sons, Briggs and Zeke; his siblings, Ricky, married to Anna, and their three children, Howard and his two children, Marilyn, married to Bob, and their one child, and Carol.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Food Care Center of Killeen, Texas. There will be a celebration of life on November 5 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Killeen, Texas.
