A celebration of life for Dr. Sidney Earl Young, 87, of Lake Buchanan, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet.
Dr. Young died Jan. 16, 2022, at home surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born Dec. 31, 1934, to Sidney Wilson and Earl Lena Young in Killeen.
Sidney Earl (known lovingly by many as “S’nerl”) was part of the fourth generation of the Young family to be reared in Killeen — the third generation to actually be born in Killeen; he remained in Killeen until his retirement. He played football and baseball at Killeen High School under Leo Buckley and graduated with honors in 1953.
He then attended Abilene Christian College and graduated from Baylor Dental School in 1959. After graduation, Sid returned home to Killeen and practiced dentistry for the next 45 years.
When you were a patient in his chair, you were a captive audience to his “yarn spinning”; his parting advice, uttered in his famous Texas drawl, was always, “Don’t chew anything hard or schticky (sp)”.
Earlier generations of the Young family had always answered the call to serve their community and Sid was no exception. He was drawn to service at an early age and that service continued throughout his life.
In high school, he drove the ambulance with his father and helped provide emergency services across Bell County.
After establishing his dental practice in Killeen, he focused on a life of formal public service.
Having served as mayor pro-tem and mayor for two terms each, and countless years as a council member for the city, he played an instrumental role in numerous projects such as serving on the steering committee to establish Central Texas College, aiding in the set-up of the Tax Appraisal District for Bell County, which was used as a model for other districts, serving on the Water District for Bell County, and serving on the Planning and Zoning Board for the City of Killeen, just to name a few.
He was well known for always asking folks, “Is there anything you need that I can help you with?”
Sidney married Marilyn Kay Howard on Feb. 17, 1962 — a union of almost 60 years.
All because two people fell in love, we are blessed today with a large, loving, and boisterous family who all love to spin a yarn or two, laugh, and be together.
Sid was an avid tractor fan — John Deere, Ford, Kubota, Farmall — it didn’t matter… he loved them all. He would have “loads” of fun playing in the dirt and just moving piles of stuff from one place to another.
But his greatest joy was his family — he loved having a full house. And he loved taking care of everyone; his trademark salutation to his family was always, “Do you need anything?”
He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney Wilson and Earl Lena Young, his brother Dr. Tom Young, and his son Patrick Young.
He is survived by his wife Kay Young, sons Wilson Young (wife Jamie), Christopher Young (wife Lori), daughters Cydney Kay Barnes (husband Nelson), Amy Ybarra (husband George), daughter-in-law Evelyn Young, 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sid’s name to the charity of one’s choice.
