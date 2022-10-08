DR. STEPHEN BRIAN HUTCHINGS

DR. STEPHEN BRIAN HUTCHINGS

Dr. Stephen Brian Hutchings, longtime Copperas Cove resident, passed away at age 75 on September 30, 2022, surrounded by loving family at his home in Lehi, UT. He was born on June 8, 1947, in Hackensack, NJ, to Brian LaMar Hutchings and Ellen Anderson. He was raised in Pearl River, NY, where he graduated from high school in 1965. Stephen completed his undergraduate work at Brigham Young University and earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Ohio State University. While attending BYU, he met Sherrie Detro from Flint, MI, whom he married on September 1, 1970. They were blessed with five children. Stephen served in the U.S. Army Dental Corps at Fort Hood for two years and then opened a private practice in Copperas Cove in 1975. He retired in 2018 after 43 years of practice and later moved to Arizona and then Utah to be near family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.