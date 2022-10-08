DR. STEPHEN BRIAN HUTCHINGS
Dr. Stephen Brian Hutchings, longtime Copperas Cove resident, passed away at age 75 on September 30, 2022, surrounded by loving family at his home in Lehi, UT. He was born on June 8, 1947, in Hackensack, NJ, to Brian LaMar Hutchings and Ellen Anderson. He was raised in Pearl River, NY, where he graduated from high school in 1965. Stephen completed his undergraduate work at Brigham Young University and earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Ohio State University. While attending BYU, he met Sherrie Detro from Flint, MI, whom he married on September 1, 1970. They were blessed with five children. Stephen served in the U.S. Army Dental Corps at Fort Hood for two years and then opened a private practice in Copperas Cove in 1975. He retired in 2018 after 43 years of practice and later moved to Arizona and then Utah to be near family.
Stephen was a selfless man who devoted his life to serving God, his family and others. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. He presided locally as a bishop and regionally as the first president of the Killeen LDS Stake. He and Sherrie volunteered weekly as temple workers for 15 years at the Dallas and San Antonio Temples. Stephen directed work in the community with United Way and the Boy Scouts of America. His goodness is reflected in the lives of his children, whom he taught by example and engaged in every effort, including his profession. Stephen and Sherrie were lifelong partners in all their endeavors. They could always be found working together - in the home, community, church or dental office.
Stephen was a man of unwavering faith, a pillar of love and a strength to all who knew him. Countless were drawn to his gentle and kind nature reflected in his beautiful smile and bright eyes. Stephen’s compassion, counsel and sensitivity both lifted and steadied many.
Stephen had a passion for music and photography. He played multiple instruments and was an accomplished pianist and organist. He loved to sing in church choirs. He combined his love of travel and panoramic photography skills to capture striking landscapes, which decorated his dental office. Stephen enjoyed woodworking and was an adept DIY'er. He was an avid reader, masterful orator and engaging storyteller.
Stephen is survived by his beloved wife, Sherrie; their children, Stephanie Hutchings, Laura (Jamis) Perrett, Heather Williams, Christopher (Melanie) Hutchings, Brian (Jessica) Hutchings and 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother David (Sarah) Hutchings, brother-in-law, Robert Owens, sister-in-law Linda Hutchings, nieces, nephews and cousins. Stephen is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, Barbara, brother Robert and son-in-law David Williams.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 651 East 1630 South, Lehi, UT 84043 and will be livestreamed via YouTube at http:bit.ly/HutchingsMemorial. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 AM. Interment with military honors will follow at the South Jordan Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Premier Funeral Services 1160 N 1200 W, Orem, UT 84057 (810-960-9150). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, BYU or a favorite charitable organization.
