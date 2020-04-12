Arrangements for Drego Majik Williams are entrusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
Drego died March 28, 2020, in Temple.
He was born earlier that day, also in Temple.
In the short time Drego was around, he brightened so many lives.
Drego was preceded in death by both maternal great grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Shavonte Williams (Tavon); grandparents, Freda Hines (Bobby) of Killeen, and Kerri Coleman (Penny) of Fayetteville, N.C., along with a host of aunt, uncles, cousins and family friends.
