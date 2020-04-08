Drego Williams, infant son of Shavonet Williams, died March 25, 2020, in Temple.
The child was born earlier that day, also in Temple.
In the short few months Drego was around, he brightened so many lives.
Drego is preceeded in death by both maternal grandparents; his mother Shavonet Williams; grandmother Freda Hines and spouse Bobby; grandfather Kerri Coleman and spouse Penny of Fayetteville, N,C., and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
