Earl Keith

Memorial services for Earl James Keith, formerly of Killeen, will be on Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Saturday from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Mr. Keith died Nov. 15, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale.
He was born July 20, 1939, in San Antonio.
Mr. Keith was in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1968 as a criminal investigator. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired in 1992 with 31 years of government service.
He was baptized on Jan. 4, 1969, as one of Jehovah’s witnesses and was associated with the Killeen congregation for years and of recent the Oakland Park Florida English congregation.
Mr. Keith is preceded in death by his mother, Claudia, and stepfather, Archie.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Keith; two sons, Virgil Keith and Jonathan Keith (wife Tracey); and three grandchildren Justin, Hailey and Phoebe.
His final request was to not grieve his death but celebrate his life.
Garfield Funeral & Cremation Services in Fort Lauderale is in charge of arrangements.
