Earnest Ward

Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. Earnest Albert Ward Jr., 79, of Killeen, will be held at noon Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ward died May 5, 2022, in Killeen.
He was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Hamilton, N.C.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
