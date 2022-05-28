Eddie Bell

Funeral services for retired 1st Sgt. Eddie Lee Bell Sr., 74, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bell died May 25, 2022, in Copperas Cove.
He was born Sept. 24, 1947, in Mobile, Ala.
Viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.