Funeral services for retired 1st Sgt. Eddie Lee Bell Sr., 74, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Bell died May 25, 2002, in Copperas Cove. He was born Sept. 24, 1947, in Mobile, Alabama, to Stella Mae Bell.
On Oct. 19, 1969, he married Loretta A. Brown and together they raised three children. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 to 1969, and again in 1974. Eddie served in Vietnam in 1968-1969. He served 27+ years in Signal Corps and retired as first sergeant in 1995.
Immediately went he back to work for the Department of Defense (DoD) and retired as a GS-13 in 2014 after 19+ years in Stuttgart, Germany.
Upon his death, he was the president of the Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) and National Director of the KWVA from 2017 to 2022.
Eddie and his wife lived in the Copperas Cove area for over 20 years. He was affiliated with many organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars (Post 8577), Military Order of the Cootie (DOOIT #13), National Home (Eaton Rapids Michigan), Korean War Veterans Association (Chapter #222), Disabled Veterans (DAV Post #74), Vietnam Veterans of America (Chapter 1000), Veterans Helping Veterans (Star Group TX), VetFriends Veteran of America New, Association of the United States Army, AFCEA, Forty & Eight (Locale #266), Non-Commissioned Officers Association, American Legion (Post 582), Killeen Sister Cities (Osan Korean Committee), New Light Lodge #242, Consistory #306 (Killeen, TX), Shrine #191 (Killeen, TX). He was also a member of Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Stella Mae Bell, and sister, Barbara Jean Harris Rodgers.
He leaves to cherish his memory: His wife, Loretta A. Bell of Copperas Cove, Texas; son, Eddie L. Bell, Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two daughters, Tamara L. Hill and Edrice A. Bell of Houston, Texas; three grandsons, Demetri Hill, Drew Al-Amin, and Thelonious Bell; one granddaughter, Amber Hill; and one great-grandson, August Williams. His departure is also greatly mourned by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and neighbors.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
