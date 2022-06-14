A celebration of life for Edgar Milton Glasscock Jr., 79, in the chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Hornsby Cemetery.
Mr. Glasscock died June 4. 2022.
He was born April 12, 1943, in San Angelo, to Edgar Milton Glasscock and Verna “Joyce” (Robinson) Glasscock. He spent most of his childhood years in Austin and graduated from Georgetown High School, where he met Barbara Smith, his wife of 58 years. After a year spent at Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas, Ed moved back to Georgetown and attended Southwestern University and married Barbara. He received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Southwestern in May 1967, and his Master of Education from Tarleton State University in August 1978.
He began his 37-year career as a coach and teacher in Lorena and Cameron, Texas. After a year in each of those towns, he spent the rest of his career at KISD in Killeen, where he and Barbara raised their two children.
After coaching and teaching at the junior high and high school level for many years, he became an attendance officer. Ed, along with his wife, Barbara, retired in 2003. Family members still run into people who when they hear the family name Glasscock, ask if they know a Coach Glasscock.
He was Ed to most, Coach to many, and he was Cowboy Eddie and Eddie boy to close family. His favorite names were Eddie, Dad, Grandpa, and G2.
Throughout his life, Ed loved to be outdoors and to be of service to friends and family. He was quick to help anyone who needed it. Whether it was helping his son tend his sheep or pitching in to help a friend or family member move, he was always there for them. He never passed up an opportunity to accompany those who invited him to go hunting for dove or deer. He loved fishing, especially for crappie, which was his favorite to catch, and have Barbara fry up for him.
In retirement, Ed could be found on either his farm in Walburg or on the golf course at Georgetown Country Club. He valued the competition and camaraderie of his golfing buddies, and he enjoyed getting together with his friends from his days at KISD for coffee and conversation.
Ed loved being with his family and was always “planting seeds” of wisdom to leave for the next generations. As “Dad and Grandpa”, Ed was always there to support his children and grandchildren in their activities. He was so proud of them and attended all of their music concerts, dance recitals, sporting events, livestock shows, graduations and life events over the years.
Ed and Barbara traveled extensively in the years leading up to and after their retirement. They traveled throughout the United States in their RV with trips to California, the Midwest and to the East Coast. The trips they enjoyed the most were a cruise and tour of Alaska and a cruise to Australia and New Zealand, which were both on their bucket list.
Ed was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Louise (Smith) Glasscock; his daughter, Carrie and husband George Godward of Georgetown; and his son, Guy and wife Ann of Zephyr; his four grandchildren Sarah (Godward) and husband Hasan Siddiquil; Kelsie Godward, Trey Glasscock, and Tara Glasscock; and his great-granddaughter Noora Siddiqui; his siblings, Sheri Tomasulo, Craig Glasscock and wife Susie; Mitzi Bernal and husband Louis; and Terri and husband Tom Issacks. He also leaves behind cousins, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the celebration of life.
Please feel free to dress casually.
Ed’s extended family and friends are gathering for a barbecue lunch following the service at the Schwertner Community Center Located at the corner of FM 487 and FM 1105 in Schwertner, TX. Anyone is welcome to join them.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in memory of Ed to:
San Gabriel Masonic Lodge #89 (scholarship fund)
P.O. Box 667
Georgetown, TX 78627
Or
Hornsby Cemetery Board
C/o Mr. Steve Platt
P.O. Box 357
Rosanky, TX 78953
