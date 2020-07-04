A visitation service for Edilberto S. Corpus, 95, of Harker Heights, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Cremation services will follow immediately.
Mr. Corpus died June 30, 2020.
He was born Feb. 24, 1925, in the Philippines.
He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II.
