Services for Edilberto Funilas Abello Jr., 72, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple. Mr. Abello died May 27, 2021, at his home. He was born July 6, 1948 in Sorsogon, Casiguran Philippines. Survivors include his four sons, Roberto Abello, Edilberto Abello III, Marlon Abello, Fresh Abello, a daughter, Janice King.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.