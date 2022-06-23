Memorial services for Edith Therese (Inghels) Ocasio, 99, of Killeen, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen.
Mrs. Ocasio died June 20, 2022, in Temple.
She was born Dec. 23, 1922, in Pont a Celles, Belgium.
Edith married Edmundo Ocasio, and he preceded her in death in 1996.
Edith lived in Belgium during World War II, and she came to America on a transport ship from Europe with other war brides and their children. She later went to Puerto Rico with her husband and a young son. She had a very adventurous spirit. Mrs. Ocasio was fluent in French, Spanish and English. She learned English by reading the newspaper. Mita was well known for doing the daily crossword puzzle with her battered dictionary at her side.
The family would like to give special thanks to Juanita Delgado, Tex Med, Accent Care and Marado Healthcare.
Mrs. Ocasio was preceded in death by her husband, Edmundo; her parents; her sisters; a brother; her daughter, Iris; daughters-in-law Joan and Martha Ocasio; and one granddaughter.
Edith is survived by her sons, Emanuel, Edwyn and his wife Gina, Ruben and his wife Karen, Frank and his wife Doreen, David and his wife Martine, and Ray; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
