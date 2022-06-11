Edna Cockrell Potvin

A family service for Edna Pearl Cockrell Potvin will be held at a later date.
Ms. Potvin died June 4, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1925, to T.F. and Hettie Altum Cockrell, and was one of 10 children.
She was raised in the old Cowhouse Community on Owl Creek, what is now called Fort Hood. She married Roy E. Potvin on April 2, 1945, in Tarrant County and they had three children: Gloria, Gerald and Garland.
Edna loved the outdoors; she was an avid deer hunter and loved to fish. She always had a garden and she loved to cook. She enjoyed bowling, playing card games and dominoes. Edna was a “Rosie the Riveter” in Fort Worth, retired from the old downtown Killeen H-E-B and worked at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Gerald Dean Potvin; two brothers, R.T. “Buck” Cockrell and Larry Cockrell; and three sisters, Faye Cockrell Murry, Dorothy Cockrell Jones and Jonell Cockrell Palmer.
Survivors include her siblings T.F. Cockrell Jr. (Ashley), Mabel Cockrell Benski, Ferne Cockrell Belknap and Sam Cockrell (Marcia); her children Gloria Potvin Danielski (Eugene) of Merkel, Texas, and Garland Keith Potvin Sr. (Cynthia) of Killeen; and her grandchildren Matt Cain (Kelly) of Midlothian, Lee Cain of Merkel, Texas, Christi Danielski Ludwig (Louis Sr.) of Ga., G. Keith Potvin Jr. (Stephanie) of Killeen, Karla Potvin Cross (Steven) of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Aaron Potvin and Adam Potvin of Prosper, Texas; great-grandchildren Austin Cain, Ashley Redwine, Dakota Redwine (Ana), Olivia Potvin, G.K. “Trip” Potvin III, Kennedy Cross, Louis Ludwig Jr., Landon Ludwig; one great-great-grandchild, Raven Redwine; and numerous cousins, nieces, newphews and other relatives.
Edna’s fun-filled laughter, competitive spirit and “true grit” will certainly be missed.
