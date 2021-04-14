Memorial services for Edna Pearl Eady, 77, of Lampasas, will be planned at a later date.
Mrs. Eady died April 13, 2021, in Lampasas.
She was born Feb. 6, 1944.
She had a career in electronics with Texas Instruments, 3M Test and Management, and Xetel Corp. before retiring in 2002.
She had many hobbies, among them she enjoyed puzzle books, woodworking and embroidery.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie, and her husband.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Waller, Kathy and husband, Roger; son, Wilber Lee Jr.; grandchildren, Anna Leigh, Paul, Christopher, Kassidi; great-grandchild, Taylor Laine; brothers, James, and wife, Rose, Elmer and wife, Joyce, Jacky and wife, Nancy, Franky and wife, Vivian; sisters, Dorothy and husband, David, Maudie and Barbara; nephew, David and niece, Becky.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.