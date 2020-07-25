Edna Knapp

A celebration of life for Edna Mary Knapp, 83, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Knapp died July 20, 2020.
She was born June 11, 1937, to John and Agnus (Kohut) Rejcek.
She married Bernard Knapp on Nov. 25, 1961, in her hometown of Abbott, Texas.
She and Bernard moved to Killeen where they started their family and lived there until her beloved husband, Bernard passed.
Edna enjoyed cooking, playing the piano, listening to polka music and having her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids at the house.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Knapp and daughter, Bernardette.
Survivors include her five children and their spouses, Mike and Pam Knapp, Joe and Sheila Knapp, Bill and Lori Knapp, Cheri and David Miller, Patrick and Pamela Knapp; sister-in-law Evelyn Schneider; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
