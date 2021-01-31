Services for Edna Roberts, 98, formerly of Killeen, will be private.
Ms. Roberts died Jan. 15, 2021, at the Lampasas Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
Edna Alvina Radke Roberts was born to Harry and Emma Radke on Nov. 7, 1922, in Brandon, about ten miles east of Hillsboro. Edna was the youngest of six siblings.
She remembered that her father would read the Bible to his family as she grew up. She believed that this is what drew her to God. She received salvation as a teenager and attended Southwestern Assemblies of God College in Waxahachie. There she met and married Odell Roberts on June 24, 1948. Together they began a lifetime of service to the God they loved.
The Robertses served congregations in Melrose, N.M., and Ennis and Lampasas before taking their family to the Philippines as missionaries. When they returned from Manilla in 1963, they founded Bethel Temple Assembly of God in Killeen. Edna worked as a librarian at Killeen High School and established the library at Ellison High School. She worked for the Killeen Independent School District for 26 years.
In 1990, the Robertses resigned as pastors of Bethel Temple and moved to Waxahachie, where Edna became the librarian at SAGC. In 2001, they returned to the Killeen area. She has been a librarian, pastor, missionary, artist, writer, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Odell; her parents, Harry and Emma Radke; her brother, Edgar Radke; and sisters, Stella Degner, Juanita Schulze, and Erelene Neumann.
She is survived by her sister, Esther Vess of Waxahachie; her children, Vicki Proffit of Colorado Springs, Colo., Stephen Roberts of Lampasas, and Grace Deorsam Curtis of Harker Heights; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Edna’s name to New Beginnings Church, 859 Copperhead Circle, Harker Heights, TX 76548, designated “Missions”, or to Sarah’s Home, which is a home for rescued, sex-trafficked girls, at PO Box 29, Peyton, CO 80831.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
