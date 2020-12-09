Edward Billie Jr.

A private family service for Edward R. Billie Jr., 73, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Cathedral of Deliverance & Praise Church of God in Christ in Harker Heights, where Mr. Billie was a superintendent. Burial with military honors will be 10 a.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Billie died Dec. 5, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born July 14, 1947, in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.
Seating for the service is limited. Attendees must RSVP to 254-634-1396 or 254-699-4346. CDC Guidelines will be observed. Services will be live streamed via the church’s Facebook page.
A public viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
