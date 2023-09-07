1. Yes. If members have had personal dealings with the applicant, they should not vote.

2. Yes. They should recuse themselves if any financial or personal interests are involved.

3. No. This is a gray area. Unless it’s a direct family or business connection, they should vote.

4. No. Council members should have wide latitude. Financial gain should be the only prohibition.

5. Unsure. Conflict of interest is a broad term, but residents do deserve transparency.

