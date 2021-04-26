Funeral services for Edward Alonzo Cordova will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. with military honors.
Mr. Cordova died April 18, 2021, in Temple.
He was born July 25, 1948, in Rockdale, Colorado.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
