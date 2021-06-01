Edward Corum

Visitation for Edward Lee Corum, 79, of Front Royal, Va., will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., in Front Royal, Va.
Mr. Corum died May 26, 2021, at his home in Front Royal.
He was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Warrenton, Va., to the late Helen Corum (Fields) and raised by herself and the late William (Billy) Fields.
In his younger day, he attended school in Fauquier County and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bertha Porter Corum; two sisters, Vivian Fields Allen (Sonnie) and Sadie Fields Yates (Turner); brother, Eugene Corum; and stepson, Charles “Brother” Haley Jr.
Survivors include son, Edward Lee Grayson, Sr. (Sonja); significant other, Evelyn King; five stepdaughters, Eleanor Porter Thompson, Judy Haley Minor, Christine Haley Hall (Rev. Henry), Dale Haley Chinn, and Sandy Porter Sonnie (Kenneth); two brothers, Samuel Fields (Robin) and William Fields; and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.
