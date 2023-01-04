Memorial services for Edward Dale Lusk, 85, of Waco, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Woodway.
Mr. Lusk died Dec. 29, 2022.
He was born Dec. 11, 1937, in Bartlesville, Okla., to Ernest and Marcella Lusk.
The family moved to San Antonio and that is where Dale attended school, graduating from Burbank High School in 1959. He participated in football, basketball and baseball, which gave him the opportunity to earn an athletic scholarship to Southwestern University in Georgetown.
After graduation, he taught math and coached basketball in the San Antonio area before moving to Houston and coaching basketball at C.E. King High School. He completed a Masters Degree in Public School Administration at Sam Houston State University.
While in Houston, he married Judith Rotramel, and after five years they returned to Central Texas when Dale became assistant principal at Killeen High School.
After a year and a half, Dale was appointed principal of Manor Middle School in Killeen. Following Manor, he was given the opportunity to open the new Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights.
Dale enjoyed working with middle school students. He really liked watching them mature into successful young adults. He retired from Killeen ISD after 35 years in education.
In retirement, he continued to enjoy flying his Mooney airplane, playing golf and doing “honey do tasks.”
Mr. Lusk is survived by his wife, Judith; son Clifton Lusk; daughter Lisa Lusk; sisters-in law Alvena Hymel and Tena Squire; brothers-in law James Rotramel (wife Linda) and John Rotramel (wife Mary); nephews Blaine Rotramel, Jeremy Rotramel, Nathan Rotramel, Devin Rotramel, Ryan Rotramel and Mathew Squire; and nieces Jamie Zavodny and Sarah Boehme.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Woodway United Methodist Church.
