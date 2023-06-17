Edward Lee Whitworth

Edward Lee Whitworth

Funeral Mass for Edward Lee Whitworth, 80, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove, with a rosary at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Mr. Whitworth died June 14, 2023.

