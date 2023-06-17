Funeral Mass for Edward Lee Whitworth, 80, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove, with a rosary at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Whitworth died June 14, 2023.
He was born Jan. 3, 1943, in Columbia, Missouri, to the late Mancil Ray Whitworth and Mary Elizabeth Hatton Whitworth.
Edward’s father was in the military and brought his family along with him to all his duty destinations. Not long after graduating from high school, Edward entered the United States Army, where he would serve six years before being honorably discharged.
In 1970, Edward graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Arts in History. Edward joined the Ammunition Civilian Career Management Office U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command in Savanna, Illinois, in 1984 as a member of Group 66. He was an inspector for Quality Assurance Specialist Ammunition Surveillance (QASAS) until his retirement.
He was a quiet, kind, and thoughtful person. He gained a lifelong love of volksmarching while stationed in Germany as a QASAS. He loved traveling with family and friends, especially on river cruises. He enjoyed reading, history, and cross stitching. He donated to many charitable organizations and was active in his church.
Mr. Whitworth is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Whitworth; sister, Linda Whitworth; and brother-in-law, Richard McCarthy.
He is survived by his sister, Marilyn Whitworth; niece, Eleanore Whitworth (Clay Schultz); a great-niece; a nephew; and cousins and friends.
