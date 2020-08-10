Edward Robert Szeman

A funeral Mass for retired Lt. Col. Edward Robert (The Music Man) Szeman, 80, of Harker Heights, will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Szeman died Aug. 2, 2020, at his home in Harker Heights.
He was born Aug. 21, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Edward and Magdalene Szeman (nee Ponyik).
He was the first generation, U.S. born, only son of naturalized Hungarian immigrants. He had three sisters, Helen, Magdalene and Rita now Sister Bernard. He attended Benedictine High School in Cleveland and graduated from the University of Dayton where he followed his love and majored in music education. He also served as Drum Major for Dayton Flyer Marching Band and completed his Army pre-commissioning program in the ROTC.
Mr. Szeman was commissioned June of 1961 in the regular Army as an armor officer with multiple commands at the company and battalion level including combat command of “Task Force Szeman” in the Republic of Vietnam during his second volunteer tour. Completing various additional training and staff assignments around the United States and overseas including Okinawa, the Federal Republic of Germany and Austria, he retired in 1982 at Fort Hood with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
He was active in many ministries throughout the years, most recently with St. Paul’s Chong Hasang; choir, eucharistic minister, cursillo, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and the Men’s Group.
His Master’s degree in counseling/psychology from the American Technological University Counseling was put to good use, teaching countless young elementary musicians in the Killeen Independent School District system as well as Grace Christian and St. Joseph’s Catholic Schools in Killeen. Subsequently, he taught private music lessons and contributed as a member of several local performing groups to include the Harker Heights Band, 4th & Main, and the Cloverlea Quartet.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Penny Szeman, and Sister Bernard residing at the home of the Sisters of the Devine Redeemer in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; sons Edward (Mickey), (Robert) Gerry and daughter Lisa; grandchildren Magdalene, Edward, Deborah, Leigh Anne, Michael and Joseph Szeman and great grandchildren Grady Siler and Edward Finn Szeman.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Additionally, Recitation of the Rosary, eulogy and vigil will be 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at St. Paul’s Chong Hasang Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, your donation to the Wounded Warriors Project would be greatly appreciated.
