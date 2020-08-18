Services for Lt. Col. Edward Robert Szeman, 80, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
Mr. Szeman died Aug. 2, 2020, in Harker Heights. He was born Aug. 31, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio.
The rosary, eulogy and vigil will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
