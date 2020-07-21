An open walk-through viewing for retired Master Sgt. Edward Sherman Madison III, 78, of Killeen, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Madison died July 10, 2020, in Waco.
He was born July 24, 1941, in San Antonio.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, six feet of social distancing will be expected and enforced. Face masks are required to attend.
Visit www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
