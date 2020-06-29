Funeral services Edwin “Papa Ed” Butler Halford, 61, of Nolanville, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Freedom Road Biker Church in Belton.
Burial will follow at 9 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Halford died June 28, 2020. He was born on Oct.16, 1958, to Lavern and Hiram Halford in Natchez, Mississippi.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday before service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.