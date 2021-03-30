A private memorial service for Effie Lucille Townsend, 88, will be held prior to interment at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery. In-person attendance will be limited to immediate family only; however, extended family and friends are invited to view the live streamed service online Thursday at 2 p.m. at
Mrs. Townsend died March 21, 2021.
She was born May 3, 1932, to Ivan and Mamie Aletta (McDevitt) Allen near Booker.
She moved to Austin with her mother and younger sister when she was 13 and graduated from high school there. In Austin, she met and fell in love with Aubrey Gordon Townsend. They married on Sept. 21, 1950, and they celebrated 51 years before he preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2001.
She enjoyed people and was always willing to help whenever she could and treated everyone like family. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove; she especially enjoyed participation in their United Methodist Women group.
Effie loved her church and was the recipient of the 2002 Louis Behrens Service Award. She supported numerous groups in the church, such as Sowers Circle, Prayer Shawl Ministry, Friendship Corner, and Deployed Spouse group, just to mention a few.
As a young woman, Effie was an accomplished seamstress and made much of her own clothing, including her wedding dress.
Later in life, she learned to crochet, crocheting hundreds of afghans for family members, brides, babies, children, and for the prayer shawl ministry.
Effie was also preceded in death by four brothers, Frank Allen, R.D. Allen, Ivan Allen, Leland Allen, and by two sisters, Harriet Strickland and Mamie Agler.
Survivors include her son, Gordon Ivan Townsend and his life partner Marion Louis; sister, Dorothy Tate; lots of nieces and nephews, and her extensive adopted-family.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude for the loving and supportive care provided by the staff of Bluebonnet Hospice.
Visitation will be open to the public on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. The family is requesting that at all guests wear a mask when attending the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Women.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.