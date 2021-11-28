Eiko Kiuchi Kennelly
Eiko Kiuchi Kennelly passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the age of 89.
She was born in Tokyo, Japan on April 4, 1932, the youngest of four children, to parents Susumu (Ogawa) Kiuchi and Chiyo (Komatsu-Zaki). In 1956, she met Joseph Daniel Kennelly, while he was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Army. They were married in 1957, a marriage that lasted over 45 years until her husband’s passing in 2002. Together they raised two sons and a daughter and relocated extensively, living abroad in France, Japan and Germany, and in a number of states. In 1975, following Joseph’s final military assignment to Fort Hood, they settled in Killeen and decided to make this city their home.
While living in Killeen, Eiko became an active member of the Japanese Womans Club and made many close friendships that would last the remainder of her life. Her passions included cooking meals for family and friends, karaoke sessions with good friends, card games, movies, music, gardening and a love of all animals, especially dogs.
She is preceded by her husband Joseph Daniel Kennelly, her son Daniel Joseph Kennelly, her daughter Joanne Nancy Kennelly, her brother Takashi Kiuchi and sister Reiko Kiuchi, and Honey, her beloved German Shepherd.
She is survived by her son Kenneth Kennelly and wife Karen, Garland, Texas; daughter-in-law Neva Kennelly, Killeen, Texas; grandchildren: Ramon Kennelly and wife Amanda, Richardson, Texas; Renessa Kennelly and husband Jerome (Alemayehu), Austin, Texas; Rebecca Kennelly, Killeen, Texas; Christine Denzer and husband Jordan, Richardson, Texas; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private service in Killeen, Texas at a future date.
