Eileen Rodgers, 86, passed away to God’s greater glory on February 6th, 2022, surrounded by family and went away from us in peace. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 6 PM followed by a Rosary on Thursday February 10th at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killeen at 12:30 PM on Friday, February 11th, with the internment at Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Eileen was born on July 27th, 1935 to John and Agnes (O’Sullivan) Ahern in New York City. She grew up in Hell’s Kitchen and Queensbridge with her siblings Kathy, Agnes (“Baba”), Dennis (“Nee Nee”), and Maurice (“Noo Nee”). The five of them even had their own language amongst them. Living with the Ahern family was their Aunt Bridget (“Aunt Bee Bee”) who was godmother to Eileen and a saint to all the generations of the family.
Eileen was a product of Catholic schools, attending St. Patrick’s Elementary and Bishop McDonnell High School and was an outstanding student for the Nuns, the Sisters of Saint Joseph. Eileen worked at Schraders and Sons, the leading manufacturing firm for pneumatic valves and deep diving helmets, and it was there that she met Jim Rodgers. She married Jim, the love of her life in 1955, and they soon added three children: James, Cathleen and John. Sadly, they lost Cathleen as an infant which affected all greatly.
Principally Eileen was there for her two boys, being involved in their Catholic School at St. Rita’s in Long Island City. She volunteered with the Cub Scouts and many church activities. She was selected by the School principal, Sister Faustina, to be on the church finance council due to her great math skills taught to her by Sister Faustina in high school. Eileen was also an activist, and protested in Ravenswood at a dangerous street corner with other concerned citizens, where an elderly gentleman was killed at the intersection. Within a few months, a new set of stop lights were installed at that intersection for the safety of the community.
Later Eilleen did go back into the workforce, working in the finance clerical field and ending up with the State of New York Tax Department. While her son Jim was a Cadet at West Point, she became the treasurer for the Parents Club of West Point and served on that great organization for 13 years. In the early ‘90s, Eileen and Jim moved to Florida, spending ten good years in Wintergarden and enjoying the nearby theme parks; they were also traveling to see their sons, visiting Germany, Hawaii, and Alaska and seeing the new additions of grandchildren to our family. Finally, Eileen and Jim settled in Texas to be close to Jim, his family and John and they came to Killeen, Texas. Many happy occasions followed, where the family celebrated holidays birthdays, first Holy Communions, Confirmations, and graduations. Eileen really enjoyed being in the water and any pool, and especially enjoyed going with her family to Schlitterbahn. Following her husband Jim’s passing, she was taken care of by her younger son John for almost 17 years. He is a hero to Eileen and all of the family for all that he did for Mom. Eileen’s greatest joy was being together with her family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. Many people engaged Eileen in conversation whether she knew them or not; that was her kind heart, always cordial and loving.
Eileen was Mom to her sons and Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was very proud of her Irish heritage as is all of our family. “Aru the Rodgers!” as we would say. Eileen is survived by her two sons, James and John, her daughter-in-law Virginia, her grandchildren Michelle, James (and wife Julie), Jennifer and Stephanie, and two great-grandchildren James IV and Jade. Eilleen is also survived by her two siblings Kathy (husband Buster) and Dennis (wife Joan) and sister-in-law Carol. There are also many nieces and nephews throughout the country. There’s always a story with Aunt Eilleen, Nana and Mom and all of us are the better for her presence in our lives then now and forever. We Love you MOM!
