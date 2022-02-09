Funeral services for Elaine Barner Steverson, 58, of Killeen, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be held at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Ms. Steverson died Jan. 20, 2022, in Temple.
She was born Feb. 13, 1963, in Bracey, Virginia.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
