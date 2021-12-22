Services for Eldon Walter Schulz, 78, of Belton will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Anchor of Hope Church in Belton.
Burial will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 30 at Central Texas Veteran Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Schulze died on Dec. 19, 2021.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Schulze; and three children.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
