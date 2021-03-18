A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for Eleanor Gertrude Rainwater, 93, of Killeen. Mrs. Rainwater died peacefully on March 7, 2021. She was born Marie Eleanor Gertrude Lengnick on June 1, 1927, in Koenigsberg, East Prussia, Germany, to the late Heins and Kate Lengnick. She later dropped “Marie” when she came to the United States and had to shorten her name.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cisco E. Rainwater; sons Thomas Friederick and Andreas (Andy) Cisco; daughter Christiane Susanne (Tina) Figueroa; and grandson Keith Ryan Mallow.
Survivors include: daughters Vicky Marrs of Temple, and Patty Ratcliffe (Steve) of Harker Heights; sons David Rainwater of Mathis, and Steven Rainwater (Gayle) of Georgetown; nine grandchildren, Laura Figueroa-Bain (Joe) of Virginia Beach, Va.; Stephanie Harper Knotts (Travis) of Houston; John Marrs (Brittany) of Georgetown, Grand Cayman Islands; Lindsey Harper Crain of Katy; Kenneth Marrs (Harris) of New Orleans, La.; Christopher Marrs of Amman, Jordan; Jessica Butler Lenhoff (Kyle) of San Antonio; Mark Figueroa of Sierra Vista, Ariz; Trey Harper of Austin; and nine great-grandchildren.
Eleanor met Cisco Rainwater in Germany shortly after WWII while he was serving in the U.S. Army. They fell in love, later married and she moved with Cisco to the United States, where they raised six children. She quickly became a U.S. citizen.
Eleanor was always learning. She was an avid reader who loved to travel, sew, and quilt. She loved swimming in pools, lakes, or oceans, and learned how to water ski.
While managing the Fashion Hut at the old Midtown Mall in Killeen, she started offering alterations to clients. This led to a demand of her services. Once she stopped working outside the home, she had a full-time job sewing for the public, which included alterations, making clothing, bridesmaid dresses, curtains, etc. She loved creating beautiful clothing articles for clients.
She was a prior member of the 55 and Up Club and the Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild. She made many quilts for her loved ones to remember her by.
She loved spending time with her children and their families, which included many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eleanor will be cremated. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter or favorite charity of your choice.
