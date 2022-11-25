Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.