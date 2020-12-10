Funeral services for Elenita (Ellie) Geronca Carpio, 87, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Carpio died Dec. 3, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born May 18, 1933, to Ireneo Geronca and Luz Infante Geronca in Iloilo City, Philippines.
She was the oldest of five children. After the tragic loss of her father, she became the caregiver for her siblings.
Ellie was beautiful inside and out. At the age of 14 she held the title of Ms. Fortunata and was crowned Ms. Luzon at the age of 19.
After she graduated from high school in Iloilo City, Ellie helped her family in the coffee and bread shop they owned.
She met and married the love of her life, Antonio (Tony) Carpio on March 23, 1957, in Iloilo City, Philippines. Tony was in the U.S. Army and they married while he was home on furlough.
She joined him at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in the winter of 1961.
Ellie served as a military wife for 22 years.
Together, Tony and Ellie had three children — two daughters, Joy and Lila, and one son, Danny. She loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family.
She was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She loved to experiment in the kitchen and created many of her own recipes.
Ellie was an accomplished seamstress and sewed gowns and dresses for weddings. In addition to sewing, she loved to crochet.
She made many tablecloths, doilies, and throws each with intricate details.
When time allowed, Ellie enjoyed traveling. She visited her children, grandchildren, and family no matter how far away they lived.
Ellie was very sociable. She loved to host parties and gather with friends.
She was very generous, always helping others. As one of the founders of the Filipino American Association of Central Texas (FAACT), she served as president and was committed to unifying the Filipino community and sharing their culture.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was very strong in her faith.
Ellie was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ireneo Geronca and Luz Infante, and siblings Ireneo Geronca Jr., Novelina Maloto, Olivia Bernaldez, and Araceli Geronca.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Antonio Carpio; daughter, Joy Ortiz, husband, Arnold, and children, Nito (Amira) and Alex (Jackie), and grandsons, Dante and Titus; daughter Lila Murphy, husband, Dean, and children Ryan (Rebekah), Josh, and Justin, and granddaughter, Elaina; son, Danny Carpio, wife, Robin, and daughter, Bethany, and grandson, Zealand.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
