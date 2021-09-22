A Mass of Christian burial for Elfriede Rademacher, 82, of Killeen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Rademacher died Sept. 17, 2021, at Advent Health Hospital in Killeen. She was born Nov. 20, 1938 to Johann Brohrer and Babette Bohrer (Leykauf) in Flossenburg, Germany. Visitation will be from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Thursday. With recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Crawford-Bowers is in charge of the arrangements.
