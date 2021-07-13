A public celebration of life service for the Rev. Eli Lauti Tavai, 65, of Killeen, will be held at noon Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. A private service will be held for family members at 9 a.m. A burial will follow the final service at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Rev. Tavai died June 27, 2021. He was born in 1956, to parents Te’o Lauti Tavai and Iliganoa Suamasi Jensen in Gataivai, American Samoa.
He was the oldest of 11 children. Rev. Eli was raised by his grandparents Atiumaletavai Esera and Tuaoloina Te’o Tavai. He grew up in the village of Gataivai, American Samoa.
He served in the Army for a short period of time and was later honorably discharged.
Eli served the Lord starting in his youth years until the Lord called him home. He will surely be missed by his family, friends and church members.
Survivors include his wife Ana, his daughter Crystal, and son Jeremiah.
A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Philippians 21:1: For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.
