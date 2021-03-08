Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. Elias Arano Sarrosa Jr., 58, of Killeen, took place Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial with military honors followed the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing was held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Sarrosa died Feb. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. He was born Aug. 15, 1962, in Tamuning, Guam.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.