Funeral services for Elijah Deshon Bowman, 23, of San Diego, Calif., will be held at noon Friday at Liberty Christian Center in Killeen. Burial with Navy honors will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Bowman died March 9, 2023, in San Diego, Calif.
