Elisabeth Helbing

A memorial service for Elisabeth G. Helbing, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove with a catered reception to follow.
Ms. Helbing died April 30, 2021.
She was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Stuttgart, Germany, to Alwine and Heinrich Hahn.
Elisabeth is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Dr. Hugo Killgus, and her son, Gregory Helbing.
Survivors include her sons, Gerald Helbing (Martha) and Michael Helbing (Jennifer); sister, Gudrun Rudolph (Dietmar) of Germany; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Helbing family.
