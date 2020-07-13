A graveside service for Elisabeth Stefhanie Townsend, 82, of Harker Heights, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Townsend died July 9, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1938, to Hedwig and Franz Purkert in Czechoslovakia.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, maximum occupancy of the service is 10 people.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.