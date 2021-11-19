Funeral services for Elizabeth Neal (Beth) Adams, 84, of Copperas Cove, will be at a later date.
Mrs. Adams died Nov. 6, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1936, to Edward and Tommie (Atkinson) Hope in Stephenville.
She married Richard Lee Adams on Oct. 25, 1954, in Stephenville, Texas. They were married for 67 years and resided in Dallas. She was a wife and mother first, then helped her husband in their business, Adams Brothers Appliance Service.
Elizabeth’s hobbies were crocheting, ceramic making, and baking for the family. She was passionate about her gardens and also enjoyed going camping and was always up for family game night. She enjoyed family time anytime.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Adams Sr.; parents, Edward and Tommie Hope; brothers, Alvin Ray and Russell Vance; grandson, Matthew Lee O’Neal; and great-great-granddaughter, Arabella Faye O’Neal-Torres.
Survivors include her children and spouses; son, Richard and Jody Adams; daughter, Elizabeth and Steve O’Neal; son, David and Robin Adams; and daughter, Angela and Keith Runyon; brother, Edward Hope; sisters, Mary Stanford, Joyce Rainey, Brenda Roberson, and Billie Thiebaud; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Elizabeth Adams wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Dr. Khandaville and Dorraine Moore of UT Southwestern, also John, Irma, and Brittany of Baylor Scott & White Hospice. A special thank you to Abigail and Ronnie of Viss Family Funeral Home for the care and respect you showed our loved one in our time of sorrow and grief.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
