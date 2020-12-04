Due to coronavirus restrictions, memorial services will be held in March 2021 for Elizabeth Catherine (Sherwood) Trabue, 100, formerly of Copperas Cove, most recently of Albany, Oregon.
Mrs. Trabue died Nov. 8, 2020, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany.
She was born Sept. 25, 1920, in Schenectady, New York.
Having graced this earth for 100 years, Mrs. Trabue has peacefully returned from whence she came.
Known to her friends as Betty, she entered this world the year women won the right to vote and departed gleefully knowing that the first woman vice president had been elected to office.
Betty, while quietly reserved, had a backbone of steel and didn’t follow the traditional path of women of her era.
She went to college during the Depression and taught school for the Department of Defense (DoD) in Japan right after World War II. While there, she traveled as much as possible to experience the country’s beauty and culture.
From Japan, she went to West Germany to teach in DoD schools.
Intrepid woman that she was, she toured around Europe and North Africa, and in between the teaching and the traveling, she met and married Earl Noble Trabue in 1951.
Betty remained a woman of adventure even as she continued to teach and raise her two children, Bernadette (Trabue) Crider and Michael Earl Trabue.
Leaving the kids with dad, she would take off for anywhere from two to six weeks to explore China, Central America, South America, Thailand, India, Pakistan, Russia, and other nations too numerous to mention.
One adventure had her climbing Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in Australia in her 70s. Her vision of the world was wider than most, as was her concept of what was possible for her children and grandchildren to achieve.
She was a woman of kindness and grace. She lived as she spoke — if you have nothing nice to say about someone, say nothing. OK, so she faltered in that admonition over the last four years.
But aside from that lapse, she lived as Saint Francis would have us, walking the walk of the gospels and using words only if needed.
She hated to be an imposition on anyone for any reason. If she could do for herself, she did. If she suffered, she did so without sharing because she figured complaining was not helpful and was unnecessary.
She was often a single mother while her husband, Earl, was on TDY deployments and through the packing and unpacking of many a move from one military posting to another.
Whatever needed to be done, she took care of it and her children never missed a beat as a result and were able to successfully transition time and time again.
She left not long after she turned 100 on Sept. 25.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Earl.
Survivors include her children, Bernadette of Yakima, Washington, and Michael of Albany, Oregon; her son-in-law Bob and daughter-in-law, LouAnn, both of whom she loved very, very much; three grandchildren, Nikki (Trabue) Meskimen, Jacob Crider, Leila (Crider) Fischer; three great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Eloise, and Jack Fischer; her sister, Bernadette “Pinkie” Wilkie of Schenectady, New York; nephews, Bruce (Ellen) Wilkie, Rob (Lisa) Wilkie, and Michael (Sue) Wilkie and their children; and her niece, Carolyn (Rod) Selby of Richardson, and their children.
Nancy Longfellow Leonard, daughter of her best friend, Joanie, was like an adopted daughter, who called her religiously.
Her many moves gifted her with a great number of friends, especially those she made in and around Copperas Cove — where she and Earl retired. She missed them after her move to Oregon and spoke of them often.
Betty asked that there be no flowers, but that any contributions that one would wish to make be given to the Children’s Program, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Anyone seeking notification of the service, please contact Bernadette Crider, 1407 Beaudry Road, Yakima, WA 98901.
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home of Albany, Oregon, is in charge of arrangements.
