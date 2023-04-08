No formal services will be held for Elizabeth White (Bleisteiner) per her wishes.
No formal services will be held for Elizabeth White (Bleisteiner) per her wishes.
Mrs. White died April 1, 2023, with family by her side.
She was born Nov. 2, 1937, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Michael and Babette Bleisteiner.
In 1956 she met the love of her life, Everette White, and they were married in Germany. “Liz” was a devoted Army housewife and mother. She loved cooking, being a homemaker and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed telling stories and jokes and had a great sense of humor.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Debra Gaines and Patricia White; and grandchildren, Dianne White, Cameron White and Brooke Gaines.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Everette White; children, Elizabeth Roberts of Beaufort, S.C., Sylvia Stokes and Sandra McGath of Gatesville, and Randolph White of Kempner; thirteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
