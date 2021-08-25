Ella Teague

Memorial services for Ella Jean Teague, 87, of Killeen, are pending due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Mrs. Teague died Aug. 12, 2021.
She was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Fort Davis, to Barney William Teague and Maude Adele Cooksey Teague as child number eight.
Her 50 years of teaching showed her love of education and was a gift that touched many lives over the years as coach, counselor, and teacher. She was never satisfied with just one college degree, but worked to fulfill her education dreams with multiple, as is evidenced in her professional bio. Her most recent standing was that of Professor Emeritus of Physical Education with Central Texas College, having served on their faculty from 1968 and retiring in 2004 (36 years).
Ella graduated high school in Alpine and then received her Bachelor of Science and Masters of Education degrees from Sul Ross University in 1954. She then moved to Big Lake to serve as a coach, teacher and bus driver. From 1960 to 1969, she taught in Andrews. She did additional graduate studies at the University of Texas/Austin and Texas Tech University as well as Tarleton State University, receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education, administration and counseling.
She was a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) with the State of Texas. During her reign at Central Texas College, (1968 to 2004) she held positions as 1) Teacher of Health/Physical Education 2) Supervisor of Women’s Physical Education 3) Manager Women’s Physical Education 4) Department Manager Women’s Athletic Department, 5) Women’s Sport Coordinator and 6) Department Chair Physical Education.
She was instrumental in building the new athletic gym and aquatics buildings at CTC (planning and designing).
Upon moving to Lampasas in 1968, she soon bought her dream ranch in Kempner and built a home. She lived there until 2016, when she sold it and moved to her family home in Alpine to live out retirement.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Maude, and seven siblings: Barney Teague (spouse Clydena Teague), Charles Teague, Alice (Sis) Rushing (spouse Al Rushing), Raymond Teague (spouse Ruth Teague), Dorothy Herrington (spouse Tom Herrington), Alvis Teague (spouse Marylu Teague) and Ernest Teague (spouses Mary Teague and Anna Teague) as well as brother-in-law Tommy Woodward, two nieces, Kathleen Teague Largent and Amy Teague Rainey and a nephew Terry Woodward.
Survivors include her sister, Katherine Woodward in College Station.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank her caregivers Nonie Huerta and Isabel Garcia for their loving and sincere devotion given during her final years.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.